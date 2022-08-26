Dr. Gregory Lundeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lundeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lundeen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Dr. Lundeen works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Raymond Swarts MD Ltd.555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 788-5242Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Reno Orthopedic Clinic - Carson Campus1365 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 786-3040
-
3
Renown Regional Medical Center1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-4874
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lundeen?
Dr. Lundeen was recommended to me by nursing co-cowers. Absolutely the best. All options were talked about. I received excellent care from entering the ROC until my discharge. Highly suggest an appt'. with Dr. Lundeen. Just can't say enough for Dr. Lundeen.
About Dr. Gregory Lundeen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720036270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundeen works at
Dr. Lundeen has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lundeen speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.