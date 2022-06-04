Dr. Gregory Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Louis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Louis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH.
Dr. Louis works at
Locations
Corrective Eye Center35010 Chardon Rd Ste 102 Bldg 4, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (216) 574-8900
Corrective Eye Center6701 Rockside Rd Ste 300, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 574-8900
Corrective Eye Center3100 Wooster Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116 Directions (216) 574-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Euclid Hospital
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewis is a fantastic Dr. He did my cataract and was fantastic. No pain and great sight. Highly Recommend
About Dr. Gregory Louis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew
- 1346237344
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- John Carroll University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Louis speaks Hebrew.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.
