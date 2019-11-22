Overview

Dr. Gregory Litton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Litton works at Utah Cancer Specialists - Salt Lake/IMC in Murray, UT with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Nodular Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.