Dr. Gregory Litton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Litton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Litton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Litton works at
Locations
-
1
Utah Cancer Specialists - Salt Lake/IMC5131 S Cottonwood St Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5736
-
2
Idaho Cancer Center3245 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 563-4677Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litton?
I’ve had 2 different cancers and Dr. Litton was my doctor both times. He took the time to sit with me and draw out my treatment options and ensure that all my questions were answered. If you want a doctor who will be there when you need him, then you should go with Dr. Litton.
About Dr. Gregory Litton, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1487603916
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litton works at
Dr. Litton has seen patients for Nodular Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Litton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.