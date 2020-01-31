Overview

Dr. Gregory Lipscomb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.



Dr. Lipscomb works at Moonlight Diagnostics LLC in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.