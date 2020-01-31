Dr. Gregory Lipscomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipscomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lipscomb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.
Moonlight Diagnostics LLC3188 Parliament Cir Ste 802, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lipscomb is very thorough. He listens to me. He asks questions about my headaches & my overall health. My only issue has been with the staff, who for some reason cannot figure out how to submit a request for a PA to 2 insurance companies, even after I verified that it’s possible to be done.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lipscomb has seen patients for Tremor, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipscomb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
