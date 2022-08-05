See All Plastic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Liebscher works at Spinal Diagnostics/Pain Mgmt in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
10 (275)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascent Surgery Center LLC
    5901 Corporate Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 634-2503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Liebscher?

    Aug 05, 2022
    I had a Tummy Tuck, Muscle Repair, and Liposuction done in 2020. I am amazed and so pleased with my results! Dr. Liebscher's expertise and his care for his patients is top notch. His staff is friendly, caring and helpful. I just had more Liposuction done and a revision to my Tummy Tuck, which was not because of anything Dr. Liebscher did wrong. I highly recommend him to anyone. I plan on having a couple more procedures done and would not go to anyone else.
    Michelle Bond — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Liebscher to family and friends

    Dr. Liebscher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Liebscher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922067263
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liebscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liebscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liebscher works at Spinal Diagnostics/Pain Mgmt in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Liebscher’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebscher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebscher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Liebscher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.