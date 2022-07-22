Overview

Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Lieberman works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.