Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Lieberman works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury
    45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 422-8080
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City
    1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook
    444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  4. 4
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa
    660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  5. 5
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick
    1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  6. 6
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre
    36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  7. 7
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia
    3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 289-0338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr lieberman took the time to look at my CDs , review my history and guide me through treatment of my rotator cuff injury while giving me my options.
    Mike — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285633719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

