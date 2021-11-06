Overview

Dr. Gregory Lewis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with U Chicago Hosps



Dr. Lewis works at AMITA Health Medical Group Heart And Vascular - Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL and Romeoville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.