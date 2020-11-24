Dr. Gregory Lercel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lercel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lercel, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lercel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lercel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern California Orthopaedic Center160 E Artesia St Ste 360, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 629-4604
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lercel?
Dr. Lercel performed my rotator cuff surgery and he was excellent. I followed his pre-surgery requirements closely, including a significant amount of physical therapy to achieve excellent range of motion, and I recovered quickly. More importantly, despite being told by all of my physical therapists that my recovery would be very painful, I felt no pain throughout my recovery. There were times of moderate discomfort, but never pain. He was also kind and patient with me. I could not recommend Dr. Lercel more highly.
About Dr. Gregory Lercel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942232723
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lercel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lercel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lercel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lercel works at
Dr. Lercel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lercel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lercel speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lercel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lercel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lercel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lercel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.