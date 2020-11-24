See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pomona, CA
Dr. Gregory Lercel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Lercel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lercel works at Southern California Orthopaedic Center in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern California Orthopaedic Center
    Southern California Orthopaedic Center
160 E Artesia St Ste 360, Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 629-4604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Nov 24, 2020
    Dean D — Nov 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Lercel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942232723
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Lercel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lercel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lercel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lercel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lercel works at Southern California Orthopaedic Center in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lercel’s profile.

    Dr. Lercel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lercel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lercel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lercel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lercel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lercel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

