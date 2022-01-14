Dr. Gregory Layton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Layton, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Layton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Layton works at
Locations
Russell A Beck MD4824 E Baseline Rd Ste 129, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 644-1001
Banner Gateway Medical Center1900 N Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 644-1001Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot talk enough about how much I love Dr. Layton! He just delivered my 2nd baby and did a tubal ligation. I paid out of pocket this time and he is not out for your money. It is clear he just loves what he does and wants to help. He is affordable and gives the best care possible. All the nurses at the hospital love him as well. He's just a great doctor and we have been so blessed to have him help take care of our family. His laid back nature is great and very assuring in a high stress environment like a c section and tubal. I recommend 1,000 times over.
About Dr. Gregory Layton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104881986
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Layton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.