Dr. Gregory Law, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Law, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc.

Dr. Law works at Gregory A. Law, M.D. in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cascades Family Chiropractic
    20925 Professional Plz Ste 320, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 382-1450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Specialties

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518029594
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship

Fellowship
  • Walter Reed Army Med Center
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Maryland
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Law has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

