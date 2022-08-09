Dr. Gregory Lavigne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavigne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lavigne, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lavigne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Lavigne works at
Locations
-
1
Albany Physical Therapy4 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-6746
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavigne?
I am grateful to have found Dr. Lavigne. He goes beyond simply prescribing meds and really makes an effort to understand and delve into the roots of your dysfunction like a therapist/psychiatrist. I wholly recommend Dr Lavigne.
About Dr. Gregory Lavigne, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1467533141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavigne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavigne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavigne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavigne works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavigne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavigne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavigne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavigne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.