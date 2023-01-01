Overview

Dr. Gregory Lauro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Lauro works at Excela Health Surgical Specialists in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.