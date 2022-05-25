See All Plastic Surgeons in Germantown, TN
Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (173)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Laurence works at Germantown Aesthetics in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
10 (36)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Germantown Aesthetics
    7475 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 624-5605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Laurence?

    May 25, 2022
    With Germantown Aesthetics you can have it all and know the true meaning of the word happiness! My family has been graciously visiting Dr. Laurence and team for over 3 years and will continue because they treat each patient like an esteemed guest! Giving the confidence to do your best and always delivering results with the greatest success! Our most recent appointment was for our daughter whom developed a wart on her face, just under her lip. After many failed attempts with dermatologists and pediatricians, we turned to our family at GA! Dr. Gregory and the superior staff immediately made my daughter feel comfortable and reassured us that they could help. After one “Beetle Juice” treatment the wart was gone and her beautiful smile had returned. We are forever thankful for Erica, Gina, Lydia, and all the amazing group of individuals that go above and beyond at Germantown Aesthetics to ensure you are living your best life!
    Brittany Scott — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laurence to family and friends

    Dr. Laurence's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Laurence

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306085014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tenn Center Health Scis
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laurence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laurence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laurence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laurence works at Germantown Aesthetics in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Laurence’s profile.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laurence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laurence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.