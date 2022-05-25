Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laurence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Germantown Aesthetics7475 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 624-5605
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
With Germantown Aesthetics you can have it all and know the true meaning of the word happiness! My family has been graciously visiting Dr. Laurence and team for over 3 years and will continue because they treat each patient like an esteemed guest! Giving the confidence to do your best and always delivering results with the greatest success! Our most recent appointment was for our daughter whom developed a wart on her face, just under her lip. After many failed attempts with dermatologists and pediatricians, we turned to our family at GA! Dr. Gregory and the superior staff immediately made my daughter feel comfortable and reassured us that they could help. After one “Beetle Juice” treatment the wart was gone and her beautiful smile had returned. We are forever thankful for Erica, Gina, Lydia, and all the amazing group of individuals that go above and beyond at Germantown Aesthetics to ensure you are living your best life!
About Dr. Gregory Laurence, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn Center Health Scis
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laurence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laurence speaks Spanish.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurence.
