Dr. Gregory Langford, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Langford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Locations
Parkway Women's Center488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Langford is one of the best docs I have ever been to. So thorough and explains things in detail. Will call personally to discuss test results, etc. In this day and age when docs seem to rush you out of the office in 5 min, his personal caring approach is restoring my faith in Medicine.
About Dr. Gregory Langford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U MC
- Maricopa Medical Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langford has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Langford speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langford.
