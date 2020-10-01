Dr. Langas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Langas, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Langas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Langas works at
Locations
CommuniCare Healthcare Centers10002 WESTOVER BLF, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 233-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he was my twins dr when they were infants, when he switched clinics and accepted all children as patients we followed him there. He is one of the most astounding dr I ever had. Never will I go elsewhere
About Dr. Gregory Langas, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1235209644
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Langas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langas.
