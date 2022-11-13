Dr. Gregory Lanford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lanford, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Locations
Howell Allen Clinic2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Hopkinsville Neurosurgery10755 Eagle Way Ste 100, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Directions (615) 327-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lanford repaired a ruptured disc on me over 20 years ago and I have had no problems since then. He performed a spinal fusion on my wife in April and her quick improvement was incredible. He is always prompt on his appointments and answers your questions. I have referred several people to him over the years and everyone has been extremely happy with his services.
About Dr. Gregory Lanford, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- U Tenn
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lanford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanford.
