Dr. Gregory Landis, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Landis works at Total Vein Care Clinic PC in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.