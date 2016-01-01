Dr. Landis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Landis, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Landis, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Total Vein Care Clinic PC3515 Coolidge Rd Ste B, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 999-3930
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Landis, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
