Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD
Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-4780Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Roger H Stewart MD PA6550 N Federal Hwy Ste 320, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-0510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
ABSOLUTELY!! He kept me well informed during the entire process. The results from my procedure are phenomenal. I’m extremely happy!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1366455446
- Ponce Sch of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lakin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.