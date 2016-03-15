Overview

Dr. Gregory Lagos, DO is a Dermatologist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lagos works at Center for Dermatology & Skin Care Inc. in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.