Dr. Gregory Lacy II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lacy II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and New Orleans East Hospital.
Locations
1
Leonard J Chabert Medical Center1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 868-9300
- 2 5620 Read Blvd Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 592-6437
3
South Louisiana Medical Associates1990 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 868-9300
4
Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- New Orleans East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best Urologist i know. His bed side manner is impeccable. God has placed this doctor at this hospital for a reason. And i feel he went above and beyond and saved me.
About Dr. Gregory Lacy II, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073564829
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
