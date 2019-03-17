Overview

Dr. Gregory Lackides, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.



Dr. Lackides works at SALEM CLINIC in Salem, OR with other offices in Keizer, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.