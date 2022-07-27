Dr. Gregory Kujala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kujala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kujala, MD
Dr. Gregory Kujala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Gregory A Kujala MD PC1870 Amherst St Ste 1D, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 678-0571
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I was a patient of Dr. Kujala's for nearly 20 years and recently I received a letter saying he was retiring, without any previous warning. I visited his office in March 2022 for my regularly scheduled appointment and as usual scheduled my next 6-month appointment. Then, out-of-the-blue, I received a letter telling me to make an appointment to pick up my files. When I went to the office and asked if he had suggestions for other Rheumatologists, I was told "no." Very odd I thought!!! I didn't get to speak to him directly, only to his office staff person. I felt unfairly treated after nearly 20 years as his patient? What happened to our patient-doctor relationship?
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
