Dr. Gregory Kruper, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Kruper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Locations
Best Hearing of Libertyville1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 103, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-5770
Gurness Office222 S Greenleaf St Ste 102, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 662-4442
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor and first carefully looked at my ct scan and was the 3rd ENT I saw BUT the first to know my condition and explain it. He listens and is very caring.
About Dr. Gregory Kruper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1225263866
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kruper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruper has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruper.
