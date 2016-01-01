See All Dermatologists in Conroe, TX
Overview

Dr. Gregory Krenek, MD is a dermatologist in Conroe, TX. Dr. Krenek completed a residency at Baylor College Of Med. He currently practices at Conroe Dermatology Associates. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Krenek is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory Krenek
    503 Medical Center Blvd Ste 140, Conroe, TX 77304

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. Gregory Krenek, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1669563458
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Med
  • Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(7)
