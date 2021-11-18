Dr. Gregory Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Krause, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Krause, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
ENT Allergy & Associates800 Grand Central Mall Ste 11, Vienna, WV 26105 Directions (304) 916-1270
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Dr Krause did surgery on my nasal polyps 10+ years ago and did an amazing job. They just started to return and I’ll send going back. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone and actually have in the past.
About Dr. Gregory Krause, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Colorado University UCHSC
- University Of Co School Of Med
- Akron General Medical Center
- Washington University St Louis
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
