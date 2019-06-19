Overview

Dr. Gregory Kozielec, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Kozielec works at Retina Institute Of Texas PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.