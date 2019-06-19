Dr. Gregory Kozielec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozielec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kozielec, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Kozielec, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Kozielec works at
Locations
-
1
Taylor Winslow Syrquin & Kozielec P.A.3414 Oak Grove Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 521-1153
- 2 400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 320, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 869-1242
-
3
Retina Institute Of Texas1010 E Interstate 20, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 417-7769
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozielec?
Everything about this physician & his office staff is excellent. The only negative thing is the wait time between tests & seeing the dr. But it's a process & I understand why there's an extended wait time. I just wish I could figure out a way to make it shorter! ;-)
About Dr. Gregory Kozielec, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053379081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozielec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozielec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozielec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozielec works at
Dr. Kozielec has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozielec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozielec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozielec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozielec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozielec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.