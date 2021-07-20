Overview

Dr. Gregory Kosmorsky, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kosmorsky works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.