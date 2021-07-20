Dr. Gregory Kosmorsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosmorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kosmorsky, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Kosmorsky, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 444-2855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cole Eye Institute2022 E 105th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Didn't get the answer I wanted, but I did get a plausible explanation (even though there's nothing he can do for me). But he had a great sense of humor and bedside manner. He really made me feel comfortable, heard, and respected. He did a very thorough exam, and was actually half an hour early for my appointment! Definitely recommend for my loved ones who can use his expertise.
About Dr. Gregory Kosmorsky, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1134163843
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology and Ophthalmology
