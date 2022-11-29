See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Gregory Klingenstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gregory Klingenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Klingenstein works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA
    401 Young Ave Ste 245, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 267-9400

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Aminosalicylic Acid Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Nov 29, 2022
I had a full hip replacement in October and only used the walker for two days and didn't even use the cane. Fully functional in less than two weeks and I have recovered really fast!! Thanks Dr. K
Bryan Shirley — Nov 29, 2022
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1952517963
  • Hospital for Special Surgery
  • Tufts Affiliated Hospitals
  • Tufts-Affiliated Hospitals
  • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Dr. Gregory Klingenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klingenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Klingenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Klingenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Klingenstein works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Klingenstein’s profile.

Dr. Klingenstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klingenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

52 patients have reviewed Dr. Klingenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klingenstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klingenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klingenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

