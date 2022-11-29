Dr. Gregory Klingenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klingenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Klingenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Klingenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA401 Young Ave Ste 245, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 267-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klingenstein?
I had a full hip replacement in October and only used the walker for two days and didn't even use the cane. Fully functional in less than two weeks and I have recovered really fast!! Thanks Dr. K
About Dr. Gregory Klingenstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952517963
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Tufts Affiliated Hospitals
- Tufts-Affiliated Hospitals
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klingenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klingenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klingenstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klingenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Klingenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klingenstein.
