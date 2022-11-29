Overview

Dr. Gregory Klingenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Klingenstein works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

