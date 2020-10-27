Overview

Dr. Gregory King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Gregory A King DPM in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA, Yucca Valley, CA and Joshua Tree, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.