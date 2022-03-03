Dr. Gregory Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Kent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kent works at
Locations
The Eye Associates P.A.2620 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 342-5151
Eagle Eye Surgery and Laser Center3090 E Gentry Way Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 288-1600
- 3 1602 ARLINGTON AVE, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 459-0717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kent has taken excellent care of my, and my family's eyes, for several years now. He is a caring and considerate doctor and I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Gregory Kent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891868006
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent works at
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.