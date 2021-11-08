Overview

Dr. Gregory Kauffman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine



Dr. Kauffman works at Cardiology Associates of Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.