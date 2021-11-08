Dr. Gregory Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kauffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Kauffman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Kauffman works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Fredericksburg9530 Cosner Dr Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3797Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr Kauffman for over 20 years and I have always found him to be kind, intelligent and a very good listener. He has always been most professional.
About Dr. Gregory Kauffman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992746176
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill|University of North Carolina Hospitals|University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Cardiovascular Disease
