Overview

Dr. Gregory Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Katz works at Southgate Surgery Center in Southgate, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI and Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.