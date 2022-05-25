Dr. Gregory Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Southgate Surgery Center14050 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 479-5580
Dr. Kamal Gupta , Eye Clinics of Michigan19335 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 479-5580
Huron Ophthalmology5477 W CLARK RD, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had two failed glaucoma surgeries at the University of Michigan. My primary care doctor suggested that I see Dr. Katz. So glad that I did. He also needed to do glaucoma surgery, but he finally got my pressure down and glaucoma under good control. Just had a two year followup visit with him yesterday, and the glaucoma is still under great control. I am so glad that I was referred to Dr. Katz, and can not recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Gregory Katz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952364994
Education & Certifications
- Kellogg Eye Ctr/U Mich
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
- IL Masonic Med Ctr
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
