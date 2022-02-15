Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Kane, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Kane works at
Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Superb diagnostician. Great and caring doctor.
About Dr. Gregory Kane, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1669495289
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
409 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
