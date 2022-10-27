Dr. Gregory Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Johnson, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Orthopedics-Mass. General Brigham Community Partner231 Sutton St Ste 1E, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 725-0900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Associates in Orthopedics288 Groveland St, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 373-3851Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
31+ years ago, I was a patient of Dr Johnson's at Kaiser Hospital in Redwood City, CA. I was a pedestrian (in the crosswalk) hit by an auto and thrown 75 feet after being hit twice by the same car that was traveling about 35 MPH. Results were a broken femur, tibia, humerus, clavicle, many fractured and cracked ribs, collapsed lung, a severely broken ankle, etc. Dr J was my doctor for several surgeries and most of my recovery time. He did an amazing job to get me back to living a normal life. I spent the better part of two years with wheelchairs, crutches and canes, but now walk without a limp. I am approaching my 80th year, still walk a few miles every day and still enjoying life to the fullest thanks to his expertise and training. Thank you Dr J. for becoming a surgeon and providing me excellent treatment.
About Dr. Gregory Johnson, MD
- Pain Management
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1922049402
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dartmouth Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.