Overview

Dr. Gregory Johnson, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Associates in Orthopedics-Mass. General Brigham Community Partner in North Andover, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.