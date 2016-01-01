Dr. Gregory Jicha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jicha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Jicha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Jicha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Kentucky Neuroscience Institute-Wing C740 N Limestone Fl 1 Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Jicha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jicha accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jicha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jicha has seen patients for Dementia, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jicha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jicha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jicha.
