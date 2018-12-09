Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory J Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory J Brown, MD is a Sports Psychiatry & Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Sports Psychiatry & Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Robin G. Breithaupt, LCSW, DCSW, Inc.1220 Pierremont Rd Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 629-5036Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is an excellent Psychiatrist who actually cares about his patients and spends time with you!
About Dr. Gregory J Brown, MD
- Sports Psychiatry & Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821058181
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med Ctr Tulane University Sch Med
- Tulane University School Of Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Centenary College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
