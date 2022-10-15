See All Neurosurgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO

Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Imbarrato works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold
    330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2439

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews

    Patient Ratings (2)
    Leave a review

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1619231594
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbarrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imbarrato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imbarrato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imbarrato works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Imbarrato’s profile.

    Dr. Imbarrato has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imbarrato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Imbarrato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imbarrato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imbarrato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imbarrato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

