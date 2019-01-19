Dr. Gregory Hummon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hummon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hummon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Birmingham, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Hummon works at
Locations
Orthodontic Associates35046 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 256-0017
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
It's a very friendly office. They get you in quickly if needed. They work with you on setting appointments that are convenient for you. Dr. Hummon always has a smile on his face, keeps you informed on everything that is be being done.
About Dr. Gregory Hummon, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1013033935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Hummon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
390 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummon.
