Dr. Gregory Hsu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hsu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hsu, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
-
1
Sunset Eye Center299 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 450-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
Dr Shu is a sole practitioner. He has the time and compassion to greet his patients as well as give them time and attention. He has done cataract surgery for my husband, both eyes.
About Dr. Gregory Hsu, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1184620742
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.