Dr. Gregory Hrasky, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hrasky, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Hrasky works at
Locations
Dr. Gregory Hrasky9700 N 91st St Ste B108, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 551-0300
Cactus Pediatric Orthopeadics at Cardon Children's/Banner Desert1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 200, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 551-0300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was a great experience. Your kids are in good hands.
About Dr. Gregory Hrasky, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689635989
Education & Certifications
- Starship Children's Hospital
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Blodgett Hosp/MSU
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- St Louis University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hrasky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrasky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hrasky works at
Dr. Hrasky speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrasky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrasky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.