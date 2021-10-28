Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.
Dr. Howes works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 224-5170Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Martinsville1107B Brookdale St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (540) 224-5170
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Giles159 Hartley Way, Pearisburg, VA 24134 Directions (540) 224-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Giles Community Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howes?
I found myself in need of a neurosurgeon STAT for a fully ruptured disk with loss of feeling and control of my entire leg. Dr. Howes came highly recommended by a mutual friend. While the conditions that arose which required his services are not something I would wish on anyone, if you happen to have an ailment which requires his skill set, Dr. Howes is your guy. I can't imagine the entire process being any smoother, or the outcome of the surgery being any better. Seven weeks after a microdiscectomy for the 95% of the nucleus pulpulsa leaked out, I am pain free! In my opinion as a consumer of his services, he was professional, prompt and personable. I'd recommend him to any of my friends and family if they were looking for an outstanding neurosurgeon. Changed my life! Thank you, Dr. Howes
About Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801074661
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howes has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Howes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.