Dr. Gregory Horwitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin-E and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Horwitz works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Hydronephrosis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.