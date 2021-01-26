Overview

Dr. G Stuart Hooks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Hooks works at Lexington Internists in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.