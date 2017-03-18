Overview

Dr. Gregory Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hong works at Good Heart Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.