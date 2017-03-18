Dr. Gregory Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
Good Heart Cardiology520 S Virgil Ave Ste 501, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 381-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hong became my cardiologist in mid 2016 and when I made my first appt. I found the staff very personable and proffessional, as well as Dr. Hong himself who was very knowledgeable and showed great foresight about your condition. He also treats varicose vein surgery in which I needed for a condition that I had with a bulging vein in my leg. He described my condition and resolved the problem perfectly.
About Dr. Gregory Hong, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1578668703
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hong speaks Korean.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.