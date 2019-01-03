Overview

Dr. Gregory Holt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Holt works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.