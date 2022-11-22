See All Otolaryngologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Gregory Hogle, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Hogle, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp; Bioscience and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Hogle works at Gregory A Hogle, DO, Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 450, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0595
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 22, 2022
    He is simply THE BEST!
    Stephanie Bender — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Hogle, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689669970
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Flint Osteopathic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp;amp; Bioscience
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Hogle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hogle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hogle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hogle works at Gregory A Hogle, DO, Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hogle’s profile.

    Dr. Hogle has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

