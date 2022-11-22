Dr. Gregory Hogle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hogle, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hogle, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Medicine & Bioscience and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Hogle works at
Locations
Main4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 450, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 997-0595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is simply THE BEST!
About Dr. Gregory Hogle, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Flint Osteopathic Hospital
- Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp; Bioscience
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogle has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.