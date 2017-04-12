Overview

Dr. Gregory Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hoffman works at Ortho NorthEast in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.