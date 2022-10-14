Dr. Gregory Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hirsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State Univisersity of New York|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Locations
Gregory D Hirsch MD203 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 498-6496
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am 82 years old and was having an issue that I brought to my PCP's office. Since I was concerned that my mother had had vulva cancer and I was seeing things that looked similar, it was suggested that I see a gynocologist. The office called Dr. Hirch's office and they saw me within 15 minutes. He explained what my issues were and never rushed me. He made me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Gregory Hirsch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831114362
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore Med Center|Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- State Univisersity of New York|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hirsch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.