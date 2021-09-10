See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Gregory Hester, MD

Urology
3.9 (24)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gregory Hester, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Hester works at HOUSTON METRO UROLOGY PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Metro Urology
    9230 Katy Fwy Ste 510, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 634-4441
    Houston Premiere Dermatology Pllc
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 370, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 634-4441
    Hmu Surgical Center
    4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 634-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Glad to recommend. He is professional, thorough and knowledgeable. Some here complain about a $30 fee for changes in meds or co's. but it is not totally under their control. Complain about big pharma! not Dr. Hester.
    Nick C — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Hester, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Ut Houston MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • Meml Hermann University T
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • University of Texas at Austin
