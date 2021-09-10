Dr. Hester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Hester, MD
Dr. Gregory Hester, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Houston Metro Urology9230 Katy Fwy Ste 510, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 634-4441
Houston Premiere Dermatology Pllc915 Gessner Rd Ste 370, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 634-4441
Hmu Surgical Center4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 634-4433
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Glad to recommend. He is professional, thorough and knowledgeable. Some here complain about a $30 fee for changes in meds or co's. but it is not totally under their control. Complain about big pharma! not Dr. Hester.
About Dr. Gregory Hester, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Ut Houston MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Meml Hermann University T
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas at Austin
Dr. Hester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hester has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.