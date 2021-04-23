Dr. Gregory Herbich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Herbich, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Herbich, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Locations
Gregory Herbich MD1003 Bishop St Ste 390, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 538-0123Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Gregory J Herbich MD1129 Lower Main St Ste 306, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herbich, Will work to help with your needs with your concern areas & he also has reasonable prices on his cosmetic treatments. He also has A friendly , excellent, helpful, & a highly professional Staff.
About Dr. Gregory Herbich, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Rice U
- Dermatology
Dr. Herbich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbich.
